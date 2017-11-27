A group of farmers from India was shocked to find out the train with which they were traveling was running on the wrong route for hours. The other passengers have revealed they noticed the train was not traveling on the right route after several hours. In fact, the train was 160 kilometers away from the right destination. The railway company … [Read more...]
Toyota & Suzuki seal partnership to enter the Indian market
Toyota and Suzuki have sealed the memorandum regarding the introduction of electric vehicles on the Indian market by 2020, through a common structure. Early in February, the two companies have initiated the talks related to a potential partnership in terms of becoming a member of the Indian market, by introducing new electric vehicles and related … [Read more...]
“COCO” just upstaged “Justice League” in earnings
The animated movie produced by Pixar, “Coco” has earned such a huge appreciation and popularity, among the young generation and the older one as well. “COCO” is the third movie in the ranking related to box-office earnings on the Thanksgiving weekend. However, “COCO” was not able to beat the record scored by Frozen in 2013, which consisted in … [Read more...]
Slice of cake from Princess Diana’s wedding, to be auctioned
The slice of cake will soon turn 36 years and it was kept by a private collector since the wedding of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana, in 1981. According to Economic Times, the slice of fruitcake will soon be auction in the US and the lucky owner to be will receive it in a tiny special box, the same from 36 years ago, when the groom … [Read more...]
Russia and India join forces
Russia and India joined forces for an improved cooperation in the field of information security, Russian security envoy Andrei Krutch stated on Friday following the World Cyber Area Conference held in New Delhi, according to Tass. "India is one of our main partners. Our position regarding this issue is similar to that of any BRICS Member … [Read more...]
A “no-beggars” policy was imposed in Hyderabad
The authorities from the Indian city of Hyderabad banned the access of homeless in public places, during the three-day summit, during which the Indian government is expecting the First Daughter of the United States Ivanka Trump, suggest a press statement issued by the Indian Ministry of Interior. The US President's daughter will be joining India's … [Read more...]
Iulia Vantur calls Salman, her “home”
The beautiful Romanian model attended the anniversary party thrown by Salman Khan for his beloved parents, who are married for more than 30 years. Even though in the first phase, the Mumbai press wrote the Bollywood “sultan” left Iulia Vantur in order to get back with Katrina Kaif, apparently, the rumors are 100% false. Iulia was present at … [Read more...]
Indian Minister claims cancer is a “form of divine justice”
The Indian Minister of Health from Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, was brutally criticized after arguing that people get cancer due to the "sins" they have committed in the past. Moreover, he described the disease as "a form of divine justice." Attending to a public event on Wednesday, the Indian Minister said: "God makes us suffer whenever we … [Read more...]
He is willing to offer 1 million pounds to the one who decapitates Deepika Padukone
An Indian politician is offering one million pounds to anyone who manages to decapitate a Bollywood actress The political figure and businessman are willing to offer the incredible reward to anyone willing to slit the throat of Deepika Padukone, the actress who portrays the leading role in Padmavati, writes Daily Mail. A member of the Hindu … [Read more...]
Earthquake in Tibet, at the border with India
A 6.3 magnitude earthquake occurred on Saturday morning in southern China, at the border with India, in a not-so-populated area, reported the US Geoscience Institute. The natural phenomenon did not cause any significant casualties or damage, stated the Chinese authorities for Xinhua. The earthquake has affected the electricity grid and several … [Read more...]
