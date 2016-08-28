One more disaster waiting to join the list after Mohenjo Daro, Tiger Shroff’s A Flying Jatt movie failed to reach the expectations, It remained low in the opening weekend, It seems like A Flying Jatt is facing crucial days. A Flying Jatt movie opened on the occasion of Janmashtami with Rs 7.10 crores followed by Rs 6 crores on the second day, Total Rs 13.10 crores in two days. Tiger Shroff will be seen in lead roles, It is the story of a superhero, who has supernatural powers accidentally. Makers have given a message about global warming and environment protection.

A Flying Jatt First Weekend Box Office Collections: Tiger Shroff

Movie is directed by Remo D’Souza, It was released over 2500 to 2600 screens, His last movie Baaghi earned 11.94 crores and Heropanti gained Rs 6.63 crores, Makers released the movie on Krishna Janmasthami holiday, Producers invested Rs 45 crores on making and Rs 10 crores for promoting the movie, Satellite rights are sold for Rs 20 crores.

#AFlyingJatt remains low on Fri… Sat + Sun are crucial days… Thu [Janmashtami] 7.10 cr, Fri 6 cr. Total: ₹ 13.10 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 27, 2016

Its main dis-advantage it is clashing with big releases like Rustom and Mohenjo Daro at the box office in this weekend, Heropanti collected Rs 21.33 crores in the first weekend and Baaghi moved ahead and earned Rs 38.58 crores. Tiger Shroff is seen in two different looks in the movie one sporting a normal look and another superhero. A Flying Jatt released on August 25, 2016.

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has marked his records in the box office with his performance and dance skills and with his hot physique. The film is being produced by Shoba Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms. Movie is expected to collect 5.7 crores on the third day of release,

