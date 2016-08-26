A Flying Jatt Movie 1st Day, Day 1 Box Office Collections: Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff’s new release A Flying Jatt movie released on August 25, 2016. Shroff turned as a super hero for kids. Jacqueline Fernandez featured in the female lead role with him. The movie gained average talk at the box office, Movie is directed by Remo D’Souza, Hollywood actor Nathan Jones appeared in the antagonist role. Movie occupied 25-30 percent of areas on the first day, His last movie Baaghi ended box office count with Rs 70 crores. The movie is facing the tough clash with Akshay Kumar’s Rustom movie which already crossed 100 crores mark. Meanwhile, Happy Bhag Jayegi also joined the race now which is released in the last week.

A Flying Jatt Movie 1st Day, Day 1 Box Office Collections

Bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala, He also mentioned that sequel is getting ready with Tiger as the protagonist. A Flying Jatt is the solo release of the week, Overseas World Wide include Collection From Premier Shows, Benefit Shows Dubai, UAE : 1.75 Cr*. A Flying Jatt First Day Collections in the domestic regions 7 crores and above. It is expected to cross Hrithik Roshan’s Mohenjo Daro movie.

Tiger’s last movie Baahgi collected Rs 11.94 crores and Heropanti raked Rs 6.63 crores, Flying Jatt Tiger cover 2500-2600 screens on the opening day. Makers released the movie on Krishna Janmasthami holiday, Producers invested Rs 45 crores on making and Rs 10 crores for promoting the movie, Satellite rights are sold for Rs 20 crores.

Tiger Shroff is seen in two different looks in the movie one sporting a normal look and another superhero. The film is being produced by Shoba Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms. Tiger Shroff Character depicts that he is very hard outside but has a humble nature and sweetest part about him was he remembers his fans name. That may be the reason where his fans love him and ready to go to any heights for him.

