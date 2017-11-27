“COCO” just upstaged “Justice League” in earnings

The animated movie produced by Pixar, “Coco” has earned such a huge appreciation and popularity, among the young generation and the older one as well.

“COCO” is the third movie in the ranking related to box-office earnings on the Thanksgiving weekend.

However, “COCO” was not able to beat the record scored by Frozen in 2013, which consisted in $93 million or Moana in 2016.

Even though is still premature to make any predictions, the overall situation looks good for “COCO”, who reported no less than $72 million during the first release weekend.

Coco dethroned the long-awaited Justice League, which American film critics tore apart.

So far, “Justice League” has managed to gather the only US $172 million in revenue.

The 3D animation “Coco,” experts say, is partly successful because it’s addressing the cultural inclusion at a time when the American President made several racist remarks to Mexicans and Portoricans, by promoting the idea of building a wall on the Mexican border.