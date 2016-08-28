Hrithik Roshan’s recent release Mohenjodaro failed to impress the audience, It was the dream project of director Ashutosh Gowarikar. The movie is produced by Sidharth Roy Kapur, Sunita A Gowarikar and Ashutosh Gowarikar himself under the banner of UTV Motion Pictures and Ashutosh Gowariker Productions Pvt. Ltd. (AGPPL). The movie released on August 12th, 2016. Makers invested 100 crores on the making of the movie. This epic drama made 7 crores in the second week, In the first week it gained 51.80crores. Total by the end of two weeks Mohenjodaro collected Rs 58 crores approximately at the domestic markets.

Mohenjo Daro Movie Total Box Office Collections: Hrithik Roshan

Mohenjo Daro occupied 3400 screens worldwide on the opening day. Satellite rights are acquired for Rs 60 crores including music and other copyrights. Rustom leading ahead in the challenge with Rustom. This film story is written by Akashaditya. Director returned after taking six years for his directorial outing with Mohenjo Daro.

#MohenjoDaro [Wk 2] Fri 1.05 cr, Sat 1.28 cr, Sun 1.55 cr, Mon 62 lacs, Tue 59 lacs, Wed 68 lacs, Thu 47 lacs. Total: ₹ 57.42 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 26, 2016

#MohenjoDaro – OVERSEAS – Total after Week 2: $ 4.2 million [₹ 28.22 cr]. GOOD. Some markets yet to report… Best in UAE+GCC and Pakistan. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 26, 2016

Moenjo Daro movie is clashing with Rustom, A Flying Jatt so it will be difficult to earn more amount at the box office. Mohenjo Daro is now out of theaters, Ashutosh Gowariker movie would end with 60 crore flop as its life time collections. Mohenjo Daro failed to collect more than budget kept for the making of the movie, It failed to bring good reviews and word of mouth from the people at the box office.

