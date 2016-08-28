Rustom Box Office Collection: Second week Total Rs 117 Cr

Akshay Kumar’s recent flick Rustom is doing decent business at the box office not only in domestic regions but also in international markets. In this week Rustom crossed 100 crores mark. Now it is gearing up to cross the domestic box office collections record of Airlift. After 14 days Rustom managed the box office with Rs 117 crores net amount, Now it is expected to do decent business in the coming weeks. Airlift lifetime box office collections covered Rs 128.10 crores net in the nine weeks of its successful run. Rustom is figured with Akshay Kumar and Ileana D’Cruz in the lead roles, Though it is clashing with other released movies like Happy Bhag Jayegi, A Flying Jatt in the past week still it is maintaining the mark at the box office.

Rustom Box Office Collections: Second week Total Rs 117 Cr

Rustom managed the opening day with Rs 14.11 crores and Airlift collected Rs 12.35 crores, Rustom easily surpassed the Airlift movie collections. Rustom remained the first choice of moviegoers in the second week also, expected to maintain it in the third week too.

Week 1: ₹ 90.90 cr

Week 2: ₹ 26.11 cr

Total: ₹ 117.01 cr

India biz. SUPER HIT! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 26, 2016

Rustom First day collections: Rs 14.11 Cr

Rustom Second day collections: Rs 16.43 Cr

Rustom Third day collections: Rs 19.88 Cr

Rustom Fourth day collections: Rs 17.81 Cr

Rustom Fifth day collections: Rs 7.67 Cr

Rustom Sixth day collections: Rs 6.38 Cr

Rustom Seventh-day collections: Rs 8.62 Cr

Rustom Eighth day collections: Rs 4.41 Cr

Rustom Ninth day collections: Rs 5.77 Cr

Rustom Tenth day collections: Rs 6.94 Cr

Rustom Eleventh day collections: Rs 2.21 Cr

Rustom Twelveth day collections: Rs 1.97 Cr

Rustom Thirteenth day collections: Rs 2.34 Cr

Rustom Fourteenth day collections: Rs 2.47 Cr

Rustom is jointly Produced by Neeraj Pandey, Aruna Bhatia, Nittin Keni, Akash Chawla, Virender Arora, Ishwar Kapoor , Shital Bhatia under the banners Zee Studio, KriArj Entertainment, Cape Of Good Films, Plan C Studios.

