Top 10 Highest Grossing Kollywood / Tamil Movies Box Office Collections

After Endhiran there is no other movie to crack the highest Grossing at the box office collections in the Kollywood industry. Here we are sharing the updated list of Top 10 Highest Grossing Kollywood Movies Box Office Collections.

1. Endhiran- Rs 251.13 Cr

Rajnikanth’s Enthiran movie listed in the Top 10 opening day collections, It collected 2.56 billions worldwide in its lifetime, on opening day it raised up to Rs 11.25 Cr. Domestic Collections are 245 Cr and overseas collections are 6.13 Cr.

2. I- Rs 203.29 Cr

I movie released on Januar 14, 2015, It is made with the budget of Rs 110 Cr and collected Rs 248 Cr at box office. On opening day raised up to Rs 34.74 Cr. At Domestic Collections it collected Rs 166.74 Cr at overseas it raised up to Rs 36.55 Cr.

3. Lingaa- Rs148.19 Cr

Lingaa is the Rajnikanth’s movie released on December 12, 2014, It is made with budget of Rs 110.5 Cr and collected Rs 157.75 Cr at the box office and on its opening day it is raised up to Rs 37.23 Cr. At Domestic Collections it raised up to Rs 119.73, In overseas it collected Rs 28.46 Cr, Overal; Collections Rs 148.19 Cr.

4. Kaththi- Rs. 140.85 Cr

Kaththi Movie released on Oct 22, 2014 and made with budget of 700 million and collected 1.25 billion at box office, on opening day raised up to Rs 23.80 Cr. Domestic collections Rs 117.42 Cr and overseas collections are Rs 23.43 Cr, Total Box office collections are 140.85 Cr.

5. Thuppaki- Rs. 124.84 Cr

Thupakki is starred with Vijay, it raised up to 89.36 Cr at Domestic and Rs 29.91 Cr at overseas and Total collections are Rs 119.27 Cr.

6. Viswaroopam- Rs. 119.27 Cr

Vishwaroopam movie is starred with Kamal Haasan it is made with budget of Rs 95 Cr and raised up to 89.36 Crat Domestic box office, in overseas it collected Rs 29.91 Cr, Overall it collected Rs 119.27 Cr.

7. Kanchana 2- Rs. 112.20 Cr

Kanchana 2 movie is the Tamil horror comedy movie of Lawrence, It is released on April 17, 2015. It is made budget Rs 170 million. At Domestic Box office it collected Rs 96.42 Cr and at overseas it raked Rs 15.78 Cr, overall total collections are Rs 112.20 Cr.

8. Yennai Arindhaal- Rs. 94.02 Cr

Yennai Arindhaal is the Tamil action drama movie of Ajith, It is made with budget of Rs 50 Cr and collected Rs 100.9 Cr at box office, on the opening day it collected Rs 14.05 Cr. At Domestic office it collected Rs 69.54 Cr, at overseas it raised up to Rs 24.48 Cr, Overall Collections Rs 94.02 Cr.

9. Arrambam- Rs. 88.14 Cr

Arrambam is the Indian Tamil Thriller movie of Ajith, It is released on 31st October 2013, It is made with a budget of Rs 60 Cr and 79.16 Cr at Domestic box office, At overseas it collected Rs 8.98 Cr and total collections are Rs 88.14 Cr.

10. Kochadaiyaan- Rs. 83.41 Cr

Kochadaiyaan is the Tamil Fiction movie, In English it means, The King With a long, curly maneIt is released on 23rd May, 2014, It is made with budget of Rs 1.55 billion, On the first day it grossed Rs 21.16 Cr, At Domestic box office it collected Rs 63.14 Cr, at overseas it raked Rs 20.27 Cr overall collections are Rs 83.41 Cr.

Follow us soon we will update this post if any of the records are cracked.