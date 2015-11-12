Top 10 Highest Kollywood / Tamil Movie Opening Day (1st Day) Box Office Collections

After Lingaa there is no other movie to crack the highest opening day box office collections in the Kollywood industry. Here we are sharing the updated list of Top 10 Highest Kollywood Opening Day Box Office Collections.

1.Lingaa- Rs 37.23 Cr

Lingaa is the Rajnikanth’s movie released on December 12, 2014, It is made with budget of Rs 110.5 Cr and collected Rs 157.75 Cr at the box office and on its opening day it is raised up to Rs 37.23 Cr.

2. I Movie- Rs 34.74 Cr

I movie released on Januar 14, 2015, It is made with the budget of Rs 110 Cr and collected Rs 248 Cr at box office. On opening day raised up to Rs 34.74 Cr.

3. Kaththi- Rs 23.80 Cr

Kaththi Movie released on Oct 22, 2014 and made with budget of 700 million and collected 1.25 billion at box office, on opening day raised up to Rs 23.80 Cr.

4. Kochadaiyaan- Rs 21.16 Cr

Kochadaiyaan is the Tamil Fiction movie, In English it means, The King With a long, curly maneIt is released on 23rd May, 2014, It is made with budget of Rs 1.55 billion, On the first day it grossed Rs 21.16 Cr

5. Vedalam- Rs 18.22 Cr

Vedalam is the recently released movie, It is starred with Ajith, which is a Diwali gift for his fans. It collected Rs 18.22 Cr on the opening day of the movie. Soon the official box office collections will be updated here.

6. Anjaan- Rs 15.10 Cr

Anjaan is the Tamil action movie of Suriya, It is released on 15th August, 2015 worldwide, on the opening day it raised up to Rs 15.10 Cr.

7. Yennai Arindhaal- Rs 14.05 Cr

Yennai Arindhaal is the Tamil action drama movie of Ajith, It is made with budget of Rs 50 Cr and collected Rs 100.9 Cr at box office, on the opening day it collected Rs 14.05 Cr.

8. Puli- Rs 12.78 Cr

Puli is the Indian Tamil fantasy movie released on 1st October, 2015. It is made with budget of Rs 118 Cr and collected Rs 93.75 Cr, on the opening day it collected Rs 12.78 Cr.

9. Thalaivaa- Rs 12.70 Cr

Thalaivaa is the another movie of Vijay, it is released on 8th August, 2013. For this movie vijay received Favourite Hero award and Favorite Actor awards. It collected Rs 12.70 Cr on the opening day.

10. Endhiran- Rs 11.25 Cr

Finally Rajnikanth’s Enthiran movie listed in the Top 10 opening day collections, It collected 2.56 billions worldwide in its lifetime, on opening day it raised up to Rs 11.25 Cr.

Follow us soon we will update the collections if any movies crossed the records.