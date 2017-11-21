India suspends $500 million worth deal with Israel

The Indian government suspended a $500 million mega-deal with Israel, writes the Indian media

However, this major decision might endanger the diplomatic relations between India and Israel, notorious tabloid claims.

The mega-deal was, initially, validated by a decision signed in New Delhi in 2014 by which India was supposed to acquire Rafael Advanced Defense System Spike anti-tank missiles.

Instead, according to Indian Express, the government has urged the government’s Defense Development and Defense Department to develop its own anti-tank missiles.

India decided to purchase the “Spike” missiles in 2014, choosing the Israeli government as a contractor instead of going for the “Javelin” missiles offered by the United States.

According to the 2014-2015 reports, India was set to buy at least 8.000 Spike missiles and more than 300 launchers in a deal worth over $500 million.

The cancellation of the deal is a great disappointment in terms of improving the diplomatic relations between Israel and India and comes just months after Israel’s Aerospace Industries signed a $630 million deal with state-owned Indian company Bharat Electronics Limited, which predicted Israel will provide for India the naval variant of Barak 8 defense systems for four different ships.