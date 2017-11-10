The Trump Organization is spreading its “tentacles” all the way to India

The president’s oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., is about to launch two residential projects in India and the event is set to take place this month.

The funny thing is that Donnie is continuing to promote these projects, despite his father’s concerns related to US-affiliated business conflicts with foreign governments.

Trump has previously promised that there will be no foreign affairs during Donald Trump’s presidency but claims the two projects in India were planned before the 2016 elections.

The president did not entirely give up on his business empire after he was elected for the public office but delegated his sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, who traveled to Uruguay to seal some deals, launched a branded Trump golf course in Dubai and opened a new hotel in Vancouver.

So far, Trump has put its name on five luxury residential projects in India

The new Trump tower in the eastern city of Kolkata will have apartments priced up to $765,000, while another project will be built in the suburbs of the capital, Gurgaon, with apartments of $1.8 million and access to a golf course.

Two other projects will be located in the quiet town of Pune and also includes a 75-story tower, which is still being built in Mumbai, with a gold-plated facade; and an office block in Gurgaon.

“The success of our projects and the high demand our teams receive for future projects before launch are incredible.

We are optimistic about the future and very proud of our presence on the market”, revealed the Trump Organization Via email.