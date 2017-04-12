AP Inter Results 2017 1st/ 2nd Year Examination Declared @bieap.gov.in, manabadi.com, schools9.com

AP Inter Results 2017 1st/ 2nd Year Declared @bieap.gov.in, manabadi.com, schools9.com: Board of Intermediate Education and Government of Andhra Pradesh like the past years had successfully conducted the AP Inter 1st Year and 2nd Year Examinations. The first year exams started from 1st March 2017 & lasted till 17th March 2017 whereas second year exams took place from 2nd of March to 18th of March 2017. These examinations were organized without any hiccups across various centers in 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh. According to the media sources as many as 9,93,891 students have been appeared for the examination combine. The second year students are about 4,50,000 while the first year students are about 5,43,891.

AP Inter Results 2017 Declared @bieap.gov.in, manabadi.com

All the students of Andhra Pradesh who had appeared for the Junior Inter and Senior Inter examination are now very much curious to know their results as they had given all their hard work in the examination. As per the Intermediate Board, the Results will be declared today 13th April 2017 at 12.00 pm on the official website as well as will also be hosted here on this webpage. Scroll below & follow the simple steps to check out your AP Inter Result.

AP Intermediate 1st Year Results 2017 and AP Intermediate 2nd Year Results 2017 will be declared today 13th April 2017 @ 12:00 PM.

AP Intermediate 1st Year Results 2017: Lac’s of students have opted for various branches in an Intermediate level like MPC, BiPC, MEC, CEC after completing their 10th class and the students who completed the Inter first year are doing their second year in their respective branches. All these students had done well in their exams and we hope will be satisfied with their results. Those students who had scored less marks can write improvement for more marks. While the students who haven’t passed have to write supplementary exams.

Check AP Inter Result 2017 1st/ 2nd Year Examination

Candidates can get their AP 1st Year Exam Results 2017 online with the help of simple procedure provided below. The AP First Year Exam Results for session 2016-17 are published at the website www.bieap.gov.in. Other websites are schools9, manabadi etc. You can also check your results on our website.

How to check AP Inter 1st/ 2nd Year Exam Results

Visit The Official Website Of AP Inter Result or Click Here.

Now check for AP Inter 1st Year or AP Inter 2nd Year Exam Results 2017 which will be seen in the options on the screen. After that Click on the link which will take you to the next page. Now enter your Hall ticket number along with the Date of Birth. Now Click on submit button. Your results will be displayed on the screen. Take a printout for future use.

