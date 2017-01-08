CAT 2016 Results to be declared on 10th January @iimcat.ac.in

Common Admission Test or more commonly known as CAT is one of the biggest and most important entrance exam of the country organized by Indian Institute of Management. This entrance examination decides the fate of many MBA aspirants in the country, who will get a chance to get admission in some of the prestigious business schools across the country. Indian Institute of Management is conducting CAT exam since the year 1950 and from then on this exam is helping every MBA aspirant to get an admission.

Like every year, this time too, Indian Institute of Management have conducted CAT examination on 4th of December 2016 & around 2, 32,434 lac candidates appeared for this entrance examination as per the information from Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore. Which shows a quite increase in the figure as compared to last year where 2,18,664 candidates took part in this examination & was conducted by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). All those aspirants are now eagerly waiting for their result.

CAT 2016 Results to be declared on January 10th @iimcat.ac.in

As its almost a month now, the Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) Bangalore has published the notice that CAT result will be announced on 10th of January 2017 on the main official website iimcat.ac.in and will also be available here on this webpage. Earlier, the officials thought to release the results in the 3rd week of January but somehow came up with a date earlier than expected. Soon after the official declaration of results you will receive your score card via post from the CAT.

List of courses offered To Students:

Post Graduate Programme in Management

Post Graduate Programme in Securities Markets

Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management

Post Graduate Programme in Public Policy and Management

Post-Graduate Programme in Food and Agribusiness Management

Candidates Selection:

Written Ability Test (WAT)

Group Discussion (GD)

Personal Interviews (PI)

Check CAT Result 2016:

Click Here to visit the official website (iimcat.ac.in).

Now look for “CAT 2016 Result” & click on the link provided.

Soon you will be directed to the results page.

Enter the necessary details asked for like your registration number, captcha etc.

Click on “Submit” button, Your result will be displayed on the webpage.

The link to access your result will be available on this webpage soon..!

BLR Eagle team wishes each and every candidate who have appeared for CAT 2016 examination, All The Best. We hope you score enough to get into some of the prestigious management institutes across the country.