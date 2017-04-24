Goa GBSHSE HSSC 12th Results to be declared on 26th April @goaresults.nic.in, www.gbshse.gov.in

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Education (GBSHSE) is likely to declare HSSC Class 12th Results today 12 May on its main website & will also be available here on this webpage. Earlier board announced the notification and advised all the interested and eligible candidates to apply for the notification and scheduled the written test which was conducted from February 29 to March 22. All the candidates who appeared in the examination & are anxiously waiting for the result they can check their results by following the simple steps mentioned below.

Goa Board HSSC Class 12 Results to be declared on 26th April

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Education is responsible for releasing notifications and conducting examinations every year, Board will conduct exams based on the screening process and recruit eligible candidates. Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education powered on May 27, 1975, GOA Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board Act, 1975. It is authorize to conduct the HSSC & SSC examination and helps to develop the education system in the Goa state.

The candidates can check the GOA HSSC Results here and also in the official website of the board. For this, all the candidates are requested to include Roll number and Date of Birth. Soon board will announce the further details of the exam. We are providing complete information about the final results they can check here in the link which is given below just scroll down.

From the press release reports, Goa Education Board added, Passing certificate cum distribution of statement of grade/marks of HSSC examination will be done on May 12. It takes the responsibility of conducting final examination for the students pursuing Higher Secondary Education.

In the year 2016 a total of 16,180 students appeared for the examination where 8,480 out of them were girls and 7,700 of them were boys.

Goa Board Overall Pass Percentage 66.09

Arts Stream Pass Percentage 57.91

Commerce Pass Percentage 66.77

Science Pass Percentage 64.96

Vocational Pass Percentage 75.53

For 2016 year, 3222 candidates from Arts stream, 5246 candidates from Commerce, 4383 from Science and 2929 Candidates from Vocational stream. A total of 8480 girls and 7700 Boys candidates are registered. Soon board will announce the notifications about Re-evaluation of answer script, Verification of marks on the scripts.

Goa HSSC Result 2017 Statistics:

Board: Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Education (GBSHSE)

Exam format : Offline

Result Date : 26th April, 2017

Board Announcing the Result : GBSHSE

Status: Coming Soon

Check Goa GBSHSE 12th Results 2017

Browse for the main website of the board or click here

Search for ‘GOA HSSC Class 12 Results’ & click on it.

Fill the blanks with your details with Login ID and Password

Now tap on submit button

Your Results will appear in a new window

