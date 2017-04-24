JEE Main Result 2017 to be declared on 27th April @jeemain.nic.in – Date Confirmed!

JEE Main Result 2017 @jeemain.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in: There is a good news for all those aspirants who had appeared and applied for the Joint Entrance Examination offline paper I and paper II that was held on April 3 and the online Paper I and paper II that were held on April 9 and 10. We would like to inform you all that the Central Board Of School Education has decided to declare the jee main result on 27th April 2017 & candidates can access their result via following some simple steps provided below.

More than 12 lac candidates appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination & are eagerly waiting for their results. Candidates are stressed because their future will depend upon the results & are implementing several ways to keep themselves away from the stress:

“I have solved the question paper at least 10 times and will do so again before my result is out. It will give me confidence,” said Akshita Bhatt, student said.

Some like Aastha Gaur, a resident of Yamuna Colony in Dehradun, have opted to forego all holiday fun and prepare for JEE Advanced to be held on May 22.

“I kept on sleeping till Tuesday afternoon to keep away from tension. I have done well but am not sure that I will qualify for the Advance test which is the next level for the exam,” Niladri, a student of La Martiniere College in Lucknow

JEE Main Results 2017 Declared @jeemain.nic.in

Earlier The Central Board Of School Education gave the notification on their official site that invited eligible and interested candidates. Individuals in huge number applied for the post after the notification were out on the main site of The Central Board Of School Education and most of them appeared for the examination that was held recently and the good news is that the results are out and those eligible and candidates can check their results for the official site (jeemain.nic.in) or will also be available here within few minutes.

Some statistics about the JEE Main 2017 :

Number of Students Appeared : 14 L approx

Exam format : offline & Online

Online Exam Held on : April 9th , 10th 2017

Offline Exam Held on: April 3rd

Number of Centres : 2000 (around India)

Result Date : April 27th 2017

Board Announcing the Result : CBSE

Merit List on : 30th June 2017

Previous Year Stats :

Number of Students Registered : 13L approx

Candidates Appeared : 11.2L approx

Result Declared on : 27th April 2016

Exam format : offline & Online

Online Exam Held on : April 9th , 10th 2016

Offline Exam Held on: April 3rd

You can easily check your score card after entering your in the login details along with submitting the necessary information related your candidature such as the registration number, name of the candidate and date of birth.

Check JEE Main Result 2017

-> Go to the official website JEE Mains

-> Look for the link ‘JEE Main Results’

-> Now all you need to do is to enter your application number and date of birth

-> After entering the details click on submit button

-> Your results will be displayed on the screen

-> Check the result.

-> Take a print out of it.

-> Keep it safe it for further reference.

JEE Main scores will be the necessary for admission into institutes with technical sources funded by the centre. These include premium institutes such as the IITs and NITs, which is why the JEE Main result is considered of significance.

States like Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Uttrakhand, Nagaland & Odisha have recently joined JEE (Main) system. Student’s merit or rank list will be prepared based on 40 per cent weightage to school Boards marks in class 12th or any equivalent examination & 60 per cent weightage to JEE(Main) Exam Result.

