UNICEF recognizes Trisha Krishnan as their new celebrity advocate

The beautiful actress and model originally from Chennai was labeled as the new celebrity advocate of UNICEF

According to the world’s most notorious humanitarian organization, Trisha Krishnan will, from now on, “voice the rights of children including adolescents and young people, suggested the press release published a few hours after the ceremony.

The 34-year-old, who became famous after starring in movies like “Nayagi” and “Rudran”, will focus on the issues such as anemia, child marriage, child labor and child abuse.

Her work will, especially, unfold in the region of Kerala, because according to UNICEF official Job Zachariah, Trisha Krishnan has become a true “icon for teenagers and young people” in India.

“She has the power to amplify the children’s issues and address the violation of child rights in the family, community and in public spaces”, stated Job.

These being said, Trisha becomes the first South Indian actor, decorated and recognized by UNICEF.

I commit to creating more awareness of health, education, nutrition and protection of children, especially the adolescents and young people in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. I would support the efforts of the government to make Tamil Nadu malnutrition-free and open defecation free”, affirmed the actress.