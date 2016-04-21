The upcoming Tollywood of Nithin and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The makers of the film postponed the release of the latest movie A Aa by the end of May 2016 initially they thought to release it on May 6th, 2016. This decision has taken because of the two newly released movies of Sai Dharam Tej’s Supreme and Mahesh Babu’s Brahmotsavam. The story and direction of the film by Trivikram Srinivas. The production work is done by s.radha Krishna under the production house of Hassine creations.

A Aa Movie Release date extended: Nithin, Trivikram

The movie A Aa includes the actors such as Naresh, Nadiya, Easwari Rao, Ananya, Srinivas Avasarala, Brahmanandam , Aki, Rao Ramesh, Raghu Babu and much more. Anupama Parameswaran is playing the female lead in this film. The cinematography work for this film is done by Natarajan Subramaniam and Dudley.

The editing work for this movie is done by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. Music to this film is given by Mickey J Meyer. The movie A Aa is made with the budget of 35 crores. The characters to the actors in this film are Ananya was selected as a Nithin’s sister Bhanumathi. Naresh is acting in the role of the husband to Nadhiya. The movie schedule has been launched on 24th September 2015 at Ramanaidu studios. The teaser was released successfully and became vital in the youtube.

This film is the third film after the Attarintiki Daraedi and S/O of Sathyamurthy to the director Trivikram. It is going to be a family entertaining movie. As the release date was postponed the fans have little bit disappointment wth this news. The producer of this movie Radha Krishna has been worked for this movie under his own banner Haarika and Haasine Creations.

The first look poster is very natural to watch and it was very attractively designed by the filmmakers. A Aa movie contains a tagline as ‘Anasuya remaking vs Anand Vihari’. In this movie Tollywood, young hero Nithin is featured in make lead role and he shares the silver screen with the two beautiful actresses like Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Anupama Parameshwaran.