Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is the forthcoming flick of Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Movie is directed by Karan Johar and bankrolled by Hiroo Yash Johar and Karan Johar under his own banner Dharma Productions. Producer turned as director, Makers are planning to release a song from the movie on August 30, It is not Teaser or Trailer, Director Karan Johar confirmed about the outcome of the theme song Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. It is also featured with Anushka Sharma and Fawad Khan in the main roles which are scheduled for release on October 28, 2016.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil song to be released tomorrow: Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Insiders are planning to release the trailer of the movie with Baar Baar Dekho movie which is releasing on September 9th, 2016, Pritam is composing music for the flick. Fawad Khan will be seen in the significant role, He owns his importance for the character to connect the crux part of the movie. The theme song is composed by Pritam and sung by Arjith Singh, Johar believes that it will be added to the hit list like Kal ha Naa Ho or Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is scheduled for release on October 28, 2016. Cinematography works are managed by Anil Mehta and Distributed by Fox Star Studios. Sure it will turn chartbuster, Earlier Pritam and Karan Johar worked for Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, all the songs clicked with the listeners. This song was pictured with Ranbir Kapoor few bits with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Fawad Khan, and Anushka Sharma.

Karan is very confident about the hit of this title track, His last movies are made without title tracks for the first time he is working on it. Hope it will become iconic after the release.

Follow us for more updates on Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Theme song.