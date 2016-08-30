Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Teaser released: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma

Karan Johar is back with a new project titled as Ae Dil hai Mushkil, After Student of the year he is back with new emotional roller coaster rider. It is featured with Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles, Meanwhile Fawad Khan will be seen playing a prominent role in the movie. Makers are gearing up for the release of the movie started promoting the movie with Ae Dil Hau Mushkil teaser. This one and half minute teaser is featured with Ranbir singing the song and shows the relationship between the two girls Anushka and Aishwarya.

The teaser is noted wit Arjit Singh’s heart feeling track, Pritam composed the music for the backdrop of scenes. The teaser reveals that Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is the triangle love story, Movie often shows the relationships, heartbreaks of the love that happens in everyone’s life.

Ranbir says, “There is some charm in one-sided love. Like other relationships, it does not get divided between two people. Here, I have the soul right on it.”

Karan Johar is well known for screening the secrets of the film with his life. Karan back to the filming after four years, This romantic drama is about unrequited love of feelings.

