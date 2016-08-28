Stylish star Allu Arjun’s upcoming flick with Harish Shankar and Dil Raju titled as DJ- Duvvada Jagannadham. Makers started the pooja today, Movie will rolls on the floors soon, Production company Sri Venkateswara Creations posted on the twitter about the ceremony to be launched tomorrow. On this context Duvvada Jagannadham’s first look poster released. Allu Arjun is in a row of hatrick hit, he is on the right path, Now he is gearing up for the next flick with Harish Shankar.

Stylish Star Allu Arjun’s next flick titled as Duvvada Jagannadham: Harish Shankar, Dil Raju

Allu Arjun is at full pace after the Sarrainodu hit movie and Harish Shankar also got a good hit with Subramanyam for Sale. Devi Sri Prasad is the composing music director. The editor is Gowtham Raju, Fights and stunts will be composed by Ram Laxman.

Earlier Allu Arjun worked with Dil Raju for three projects Arya, Parugu, and Yevadu which turned as hits at the box office. This will be the fourth time for the producer to work with Allu Arjun, Definitely it will become one more hit at the box office. Allu Arjun will be seen as a lover boy in this movie, Makers are now looking for the female lead star, Harish Shankar movie will be featured with one line dialogues that suit for Allu Arjun’s mannerism. Harish Shankar became popular with the hit of Pawan Kalyan’s Gabbar Singh movie.

Follow us for more updates of your favourite stars.