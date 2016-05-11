The upcoming Bollywood’s thriller movie of Big B Amitabh Bachchan is TE3N in this summer. The movie is directed by Ribbu Dasgupta with the actor Amitabh Bachchan as the one of the main lead in this movie. The other actors such as Vidya Baan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui are also the part of the film. The movie TE3N is directed by Ribhudas Gupta and the producers of this movie are Sujoy Ghosh, Hyunwoo Thomas Kim, Suresh Nair, Sameer Rajendran, Gauri Sathe.

Amitabh Bachchan’s TE3N Trailer minted 2 Million View Record on Youtube

Music for this film is given by Clinton Cerejo. The first look poster of the film is released on April 29th, 2016 and it has got a positive response from the audience in the reviews. In the poster of this film, the actors Amitabh Bachchan and Vidya Balan will be appearing

and you can watch the poster on this site. Movie makers planning to release this movie in theaters on June 10th, 2016. By the latest news in the Bollywood, the Official Trailer of the movie TE3N had released on May 5, 2016, at 2:00p.m.

The Music for this film is composed by Clinton Cerejo. Cinematographer of this film was Thushar Kanti Ray and the screenplay work is done by Suresh Nair, Ritesh Shah, and Bijesh Jayarajan. Before the release of the official trailer of this film the movie makers had released the small trailer in that trailer the versatile actor Amitabh Bachchan trying to start his scooter in front of the police station but the scooter does not start but gets started after few trails.

TE3N trailer begins with a shot of a forlorn looking Amitabh Bachchan sitting in front of a tape recorder listening to the voice of his little grand daughter Angel playing from a cassette. The fast pace trailer of Amitabh Bachchan starred TE3N tells the story of his onscreen granddaughter Angel’s mysterious disappearance.

Now you can watch the official trailer of the film TE3N below: