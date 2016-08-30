The most anticipated, most awaited movie of the year Baahubali: The Conclusion is gearing up for the release, Makers completed the climax shooting of the movie, Movie is being helmed by the ace director SS Rajamouli. This second installment title goes as Baahubali: The Conclusion makers announced it during the first sequel of the movie. Now makers completed the crucial part of the movie it took two months for the cast and crew members to complete the schedule.

Baahubali 2 Climax shoot completed: ‘Unit decided to play cricket’

Director SS Rajamouli took his twitter account and tweeted, Last day of war and rain plays spoil sport.

Unit decides to utilise it for cricket..

After this update, Makers will start the shoot of the film from September 7th, 2016. Though rain interrupted the shoot, Still makers enjoyed the day after playing the cricket.

Baahubali: The Conclusion is scheduled for release on April 28th, 2016. Almost makers climax completed 40% of the shoot of the movie in the sets of Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. VFX effects work are managed by RC Kamalakannan, the founder of Makuta VFX, is Supervising VFX works of the historical movie. Heavy rain destroyed the huge corn field which the film’s production designer Sabu Cyril erected exclusively for the film.

Climax is said to be another massive war sequence, Team worked for 11 weeks i.e 80 days. Shobu Yarlagadda updated, “We are in the 10th week of @BaahubaliMovie climax shooting and right on schedule! Fingers crossed and moving along.. More updates soon!” Baahuali: The Conclusion is scheduled for release on April 28th, 2017. It is releasing in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam languages. The movie is starred with Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah and Anushka in the lead roles.

