Big B 2 is officially on the make!

Big B is a 2007 Indian Malayalam-language action-thriller film co-written and directed by Amal Neerad, starring Bilal John Kurishinkal in the leading role.

The film is an unofficial remake of Hollywood crime thriller Four Brothers starring Mark Wahlberg, Tyrese Gibson, André Benjamin, and Garrett Hedlund.

Recently, one of the co-stars has announced on social media that a sequel is on the make.

The good news keeps on coming to the fans of the Big B series

Apparently, Bilal John Kurishinkal will return in the role of Mammootty

Also, another member who worked at the first part of the project is no other than the director, Amal Neerad, who will direct and co-produce the sequel.

“He’s coming back !!! #Bilal #BigB #part2 @mammukka #amalneerad ! Yassssssssss !!! #fanboy”, revealed on Twitter Dulquer Salmaan.

The message was accompanied by the official poster of the second part.

The plot begins with the mysterious murder of Mary John Kurishingal (Nafisa Ali), who in her youth adopted four boys.

As soon as they found out the tragic news, they rushed to organize her funeral: Bilal John Kurishingal -a gangster (Mammootty), Eddy John kurishingal-hotel owner(Manoj K Jayan), Murugan John Kurishingal- film stunt master(Bala) and Bijo -a student(Sumit Naval).

The four brothers take it upon themselves to find out who murdered their adoptive mother.

Bilal starts meeting his old friends and contacts in the Kochi underworld to get information on the killers.

Within weeks, they piece the evidence and find out their murder was, in fact, killed two professional ‘hitmen’ from Mumbai.