Black Cube regrets they accepted to work with Harvey Weinstein

An Israeli company, known as Black Cube, helped Harvey Weinstein to obtain information about women who accused him of harassment and sexual assault.

However, now, the company has revealed to Reuters they actually regret the fact they’ve worked with the Hollywood producer,

The New Yorker wrote that Weinstein hired Black Cube, who consider themselves as a group of former Israeli intelligence agents who are also specialized in business and litigation challenges to help him stop various tabloids from publishing new news about him.

“Of course, we apologize to anyone who has suffered because of this,” said Asher Tishler, a member of the Black Cube Advisory Committee, in a televised interview for Israel’s The News.

“Looking back, it’s a shame to have accepted that job”, he added.

Tishler said that he is not familiar with all the details of the Black Cube activities they did for Weinstein.

An article in The New Yorker speaks of two Black Cube private investigators who used false identities to meet and get information from actress Rose McGowan.

McGowan accused Weinstein of sexual assault

“I think the contract was rightly accepted. When they discovered there was a problem, they stopped, “he said.

He added that all the money the company earned will be donated to women’s rights groups.