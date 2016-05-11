Brahmotsavam Movie Back to Back Songs Trailers Released: Mahesh Babu

The latest movie of the Milky boy Prince Mahesh Babu is Brahmotsavam. The actress who is sharing the screen place with Mahesh Babu is Kajal Agarwal, Pranitha, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Brahmotsavam movie is directed by Srkanth Addala. Now Brahmotsavam movie audio launch is going on..and it was scheduled at Shilpa Kala Vedika in Hyderabad. The audio launch function was postponed so many times and finally it was releasing grandly on May 7th, 2016. The movie makers also confirmed the release of Brahmotsavam movie in theaters on May 20, 2016, as a Summer gift to the Mahesh Babu fans and audience.

The other actors who will be seen in this movie are Revathi, Saranya Ponvannan, Tanikella Bharani, Siyaji Shinde, Tulasi, Brahmaji, Krishna Bhagwan, Jayasudha, Naresh, Pavani Gangireddy in the supportive roles. In the father character of Mahesh Babu in Brahmotsavam, the actor Sathyaraj is seen. For the actress Pranitha, this movie is the first movie to got a chance to work with the Mahesh Babu let us see to how much extent it will work.

The background music is given by Manisharma. Most talented Cinematographer Rathnavelu and Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao is handling the photography work of this movie. Brahmotsavam movie is produced under the banner of PVP Cinema and Mahesh Babu Entertainment Pvt.ltd by Prasad V Potluri. Music for this movie is composed by Mickey J Meyer. The expectations on the movie Brahmotsavam are huge and recently the first look teaser is a smashing hit all over. Super Star Mahesh Babu recent days hit Srimanthudu has witnessed tremendous success. With this movie Brahmotsavam, the craze of prince Mahesh babu will get tripled with the reviews.

Let's hope in this summer we can watch a feel good movie from prince Mahesh babu which is a family entertainer. Brahmotsavam Movie Music MP3 Songs:The music for the film Brahmotsavam was composed by Micky J Meyer. Now this the second movie for the Mahesh Babu working with Micky J Meyer.

The combination of Micky J Meyer, Srikanth Addala, Mahesh Babu earlier worked for the film Sithamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu. And the film has received 6 awards. Now the magic will also work for this movie Brahmotsavam. Brahmotavam movie is releasing with high expectations.

It was all well known that Brahmotsavam Juke box consists of six songs. The songs composed by Micky J Meyer was wonderful. Mahesh Babu fans can download the songs on this website.

Brahmotsavam Juke Box songs download link for free is here. With any trouble, you can download by just clicking on the below link.

1. Vachindi Kada Avakasam

2. Madhuram Madhuram

3. Brahmotsavam

4. Aatapatakadu

5. Nayudori Entikada

6. Bakatripurmani

