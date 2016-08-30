Superstar Rajinikanth is back to Kabali mania, he is roping with Pa Ranjith and planning a sequel to it, It will be bankrolled by Dhanush on his home banner venture. Recently Rajinikanth’s Kabali movie released on July 22, Superstar Rajinikanth is working with Pa Ranjith for the second time for which Dhanush is producer releasing under home production Wunderbar Films.

Dhanush to bankroll for Rajinikanth’s next flick Kabali sequel

Actor Dhanush took to twitter and announced about his involvement in this project and announced the project on Wunderbar Films. Kabali brought a good response from the fans, Rajinikanth is trending on twitter with different hashtags.

Now Superstar is busy with the shooting of Robo 2.0 which is the sequel to the blockbuster Tamil movie Enthiran. which is featured with Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson and Sudhanshu Pandey in the main roles.

I’m so proud and honoured to announce our production’s next film #WunderbarFilms pic.twitter.com/7T3tmy4Cre — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) August 29, 2016

It is going to be Kabali 2, Dhanush compromised producer Kalaipuli S.Thanu to continue this Kabali franchise with a sequel. This project will be released in the coming year after 2.0 in the summer. Dhanush stated, “He pitched the idea and Dhanush really liked it. So much so that, he agreed to produce the film. It will be an interesting take on the Kabali character, and will be presented in a new light.”

Dhanush attached a video along with the tweet, Pa Ranjith gave the biggest hit Kabali in which Rajinikanth played the don role in order to rescue the Tamils from Malaysian people who are doing wrong against him. Dhanush earlier bankrolled for “Kaaka Muttai” and “Visaaranai” under Wunderbar Films. Fans are waiting for the next update on this untitled project.

Follow us for more updates.