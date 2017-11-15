Disha Patani, crushed on social media after conducting this photoshoot

The beautiful actress, who is waiting to start her promo tour for Baaghi 2, was criticized by her fans and social media users due to the last pictures she shared on Instagram.

The pictures were shot during her last photo shoot for Maxim and they were labeled as “indecent” by most users, who believe Disha Patani should not associate her name with such projects.

Moreover, some of them took the courage to call her a “sl*t”

The rest of the comments were too disturbing to be reproduced here.

Disha is not the only name from the entertainment industry who became forced to experience such a harsh treatment.

Her colleague, Fatima Sana Sheikh, was also submitted to a social media nightmare after a series of pictures in which the actress wore a low waits saree became viral and trolled all over the internet.

Disha made a name for herself shortly after she starred in Loafer, a movie directed by the notorious Puri Jagannadh.

Last year, the beauty also made a brief cameo in Tiger Shroff’s music video for “Befikra”.

Neither Disha or Tiger rushed to confirm the allegations regarding their relationship, but some sources inside the industry claim Tiger moved in Disha’s apartment from Bandra.

Disha also starred in M S Dhoni: The Untold Story, co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput.