Naga Chaitanya’s upcoming flick Premam revised in Telugu, This time, Shruti Haasan acting the role of Malar. It is a special treat for all Akkineni Fans on Nagarjuna’s Birthday. The rest two stars are Anupama Parameswaran and Madonna Sebastian in the main roles. Telugu version is being directed by Chandoo Mondeti, Gopi Sunder and Rajesh Muragasan jointly composing the music for this movie. Bankrolled by PDV Prasad on Sithara Entertainments Banner.

Evare Video Song released from Premam Movie: Naga Chaitanya gift for Nagarjuna

Makers soon will launch the audio songs of the movie, Naga Chaitanya will be seen in playing three different roles with three different avatars with a beard and new hairstyle. Telugu makers Recently makers released the Evare Song from the movie at Radio FM Channel. Premam fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the movie.

Along with this postal stamp released on August 29 as a gift for Akkineni Nagarjuna who turned 57 on Monday. Evare audio song gained an awesome response from the Telugu audience. Actor Nagarjuna mentioned, This was the biggest surprise in his life, So he took the chance to thank his fans, One of the fan mentioned both Nagarjuna and Taj Mahal are the ageless symbols of love.

Evare Song sung by Vijay Yesudas, Lyrics were penned by Shree Mani and Rajesh Murugesan has given music for this soundtrack. The public can purchase the stamps at the General Post Office Abids, Hyderabad, Total of 10, 000 postal stamps are released today available now.

Shruti Hassan will be seen as a young college lecturer, Makers are planning to release the movie on Dushera, This track is made from ‘Malare’ song of Malayalam version, Venkatesh is expected to grace in a cameo role in this flick. The editing rights of the flick were handled by Kotagiri Venkateshwara Rao.

Watch Premam Video Song here: