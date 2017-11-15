Gal Gadot is refusing to play in Wonder Woman 2

The sexual scandals frenzy has also affected the world of superheroes

Brett Ratner, the director of the “Rush Hour” trilogy and X-Men III: The Last Stand, was charged with rape earlier this month.

Six actresses, including Natasha Henstridge and Olivia Munn, talked about their nightmare experiences with Ratner and the most disturbing one is, by far, the one revealed by Henstridge.

According to the model, at the age of just 19, she attended a party thrown at the director’s house.

After the get-together ended, she fell asleep there and when she woke up she realized that she was alone in the apartment.

Minutes after, she realized that the director was actually at home and he refused to leave her to walk out the door.

Everything happened in 1993 when Ratner was 24-years-old and he would have forced her to perform oral sex.

Olivia Munn had the inconvenience of meeting Ratner in 2003 when the director was working on “After the Sunset”.

Munn says he delivered his food to the caravan, where she found Ratner masturbating in front of her.

He said the guy later told in front of their colleagues that he and Olivia had sex, which – says Olivia Munn – is completely false.

So, what is Brett Ratner doing with “Wonder Woman 2”?

He owns a production house, RatPac-Dune Entertainment, which co-produced the first film and has a contract with Warner Bros. to also produce the second sequel.

According to Page Six, Gal Gadot refuses to return in Wonder Woman 2 if Ratner’s company remains involved in the project.