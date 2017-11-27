Iulia Vantur calls Salman, her “home”

The beautiful Romanian model attended the anniversary party thrown by Salman Khan for his beloved parents, who are married for more than 30 years.

Even though in the first phase, the Mumbai press wrote the Bollywood “sultan” left Iulia Vantur in order to get back with Katrina Kaif, apparently, the rumors are 100% false.

Iulia was present at the party and she looked gorgeous, overshadowing her “rival” from all the angles.

After they partied the night away, Salman, Iulia and the actor’s siblings made their ways to their homes.

Meanwhile, Iulia posted an Instagram picture in which she showed off her designer shoes, accompanied by the description: “Home sweet home””.

The fans rushed to ask questions regarding the real significance of this expression, considering the painting from the background and the surroundings look exactly like Salman’s Mumbai place.

You can always check out the post on Iulia’s personal Instagram.