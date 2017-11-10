Iulia Vantur, submitted her visa application at the Indian embassy in Romania

The Romanian former TV presenter and model triggered a literal hysteria after she was spotted in Romania without the engagement ring on her finger.

Iulia is commuting between Bucharest and New Delhi for years now and she is willing to permanently move there if this is what Salman wants.

A literal army of reporters was following Iulia everywhere earlier in October when she arrived in her native country.

While she ran some errands around Bucharest, the beautiful journalist stopped by at the Indian Embassy in Romania.

Rushing and tried to escape from the cameras, Iulia typed the access code immediately and she entered in the diplomatic residence, disappearing for hours behind those closed doors.

After a few hours, Iulia left the embassy and, according to some Romanian papers, the purpose of Iulia Vantur’s visit to the embassy was to obtain a visa.

Iulia Vantur was born on July 24, 1980, in Iasi

She worked as a TV presenter, newscaster, and model.

Both Iulia or Salman refuses to officially confirm their romance, although they were spotted hugging and kissing on several times.