Ex-Chief Minister Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil Gowda is making a debut movie with Jaguar, It is releasing in both Telugu and Kannada languages. Nikhil Gowda is the grandson of Devegowda. Makers invested Rs 75 crores in making the movie, V Vijayendra Prasad wrote the script for the movie who had written for Blockbuster hits like Baahubali and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Makers completed the shooting of the film and gearing up for the audio launch event which is scheduled on September 18th, 2016 for which Power Star Pawan Kalyan to grace the event. S S Thaman composed the music.

Jaguar Audio Launch Date confirmed: Nikhil Kumar

Deepti Sati is sharing screen space with him which is being bankrolled under the banner Channambika Films banner. Jaguar movie is scheduled for release in October month. A grand event being planned by HD Kumaraswamy in Mandya, This bilingual movie gained good response when the makers released the trailer which looked like Hollywood movie. Makers are now busy with the post-production works of the movie, Kannada version songs will be released on September 2 and Telugu version will be released on September 18.

Top dance choreographers Harsha Master composing the dance steps, For the Telugu version Power Star Pawan Kalyan is expected to grace the event. This will boost the audience to see the movie, Songs were crooned by big names such as Vishal, Shekar and Mika Singh for rendering a song each. Manoj Paramahamsa is the director of photography. The lyrics of the songs are written by Chandan Shetty.

Telugu version songs will be unveiled on September 18th, 2016 at Novotel Hotel in Hyderabad. The movie also featured with Ramya Krishna, Jagapathi Babu, Brahmanandam and Sampath Raj in the prominent roles. As he is the son of former Chief Minister of Karnataka, so good expectations are there on the film.

Follow us for more updates on Jaguar.