Jr. NTR’s forthcoming flick Janatha Garage gained U/A certificate from the censor board, Movie completed the censor formalities and gearing up for the grand release on September 1, 2016. Currently, makers are busy with the promotional works of the movie.This action masala entertainer received good response from the censor board, Earlier makers confirmed the movie release as Sep 2 but it is preponed to Sep 1, 2016. The movie is releasing in India and abroad.

Janatha Garage gets U/A Certificate: Jr NTR all set for grand release on Sep 1

Already advanced ticket booking is opened online, Tickets are getting sold like hot cakes, Trailer gained many likes with a good number of views on Youtube. It is the first Indian movie to be screened 40+ locations in Cinemark’s. Janatha Garage Movie is featured with Samantha and Nithya Menen in the main roles, Janatha Garage received a fair positive response after the first screening of the film. The movie is said to be a commercial entertainer followed by NTR and Mohanlal’s performances.

The movie is featured with Junior NTR and Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal in the lead roles, It is expected to bring the big score at the box office, Recently Mohanlal appeared in Manamantha movie returned back to the Telugu industry after 22 years. Now this talented actor will be seen in this movie.

First Copy of #JanathaGarage is OUT ! It got Smashing Blockbuster Response from Leading Distributors & Producers. #JrNTR is Back with Bang. — Umair Sandhu (@sandhumerry) August 24, 2016

Run time is now 2 hours 40 minutes, Movie is being helmed by the director Koratala Siva who earlier given good hits like Mirchi and Srimanthudu, Definitely it will be hatrick for both director and Jr. NTR too who earlier brought hits like Nannaku Prematho and Temper movies.

Kajal Aggarwal will be seen in item song number Pakka Local, Her guest role poster is released on social sites and doing rounds. Now makers headed towards Kerala to interact with the Malayalam media and audience.