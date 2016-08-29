Jr. NTR’s forthcoming flick Janatha Garage received thumbs up from the regional censor board after getting clear U/A certificate. Censor board members appreciated the makers. Director Koratala Siva adds one more hit in his hands. The movie begins with the character of NTR who will be seen as Anand. The story moves forward to progressing the logic equations between NTR and Mohanlal. Insiders mentioned, There is no exception on the performance of legendary actor Mohanlal. Definitely, it will turn as commercial hit. NTR matched him on the frames. Screen presence of the duo went interestingly.

Janatha Garage Making Video released: Jr. NTR, Samantha

Kajal Aggarwal will be seen in the item number, Also we got one more little bit dip during the post-interval part. Fans made a spoof of Janatha Garage Trailer in the form of Chiru and Pawan Kalyan Version which is going viral on the social sites. Now makers are busy with the promotions of the movie Janatha Garage in order to increase the hype in the audience. Samantha and Nithya Menon are sharing screen space with Jr. NTR in this flick. Samantha is missing in the promotions of the movie, She also skipped the audio launch event.

Devi Sri Prasad is composing music and Shekhar Master is the choreographer. Earlier Samantha appeared in Brindavanam movie beside Jr. NTR. Movie unit released the making video song which is featured with the technical crew who are interviewed about making the Janatha Garage movie, Starting from Producers to supporting star cast expressed their experience in working as a team. Director Koratala Siva mentioned the movie is all about the love, Loving Nature and Environment saving trees.

This most awaiting flick is scheduled for release on September 1st, 2016. Young tiger also involved in another flick named Dhadkan which is being helmed by the director Vakkantham Vamsi.

Watch Janatha Garage Movie Making Video Here