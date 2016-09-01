Janatha Garage movie released on September 1st, 2016. The movie is starred with Young Tiger Jr. NTR, Samantha and Nithya Menon. The movie is being helmed by the director Koratala Siva, Produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, C. V. Mohan under Mythri Movie Makers banner which earlier worked for Srimanthudu. Janatha Garage movie simultaneously released in Telugu and Malayalam languages. Promotions gained good response from the buzz,

Janatha Garage Movie Review, Rating, Public Talk: Jr. NTR, Mohanlal

Janatha Garage Cast and Crew:

Directed by Koratala Siva

Produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, C. V. Mohan

Written by Koratala Siva

Starring N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Mohanlal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nithya Menen, Unni Mukundan

Music by Devi Sri Prasad

Cinematography Tirru

Edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao

Production company: Mythri Movie Makers

Distributed by Eros International

Story:

Janatha Garage is releasing in Telugu and Malayalam languages, Jr. NTR plays the role of Anand he is an IIT Graduate who loves nature and encourages the people who to plant saplings. He stands against the odds and fights to protect the trees who are harming the environment. Mohanlal is playing his uncle role who will be fighting against the injustice that happens to the common people. For one reason he will remain calm.

On the other hand, Anand who completed Graduation meets Mohanlal at his garage. Unni Mukundan is playing the antagonist role in the movie, He involved in the dealings of mining mafia. On this context, NTR warns Unni to change his ways, But Unni continues it after ignoring him. One fine day NTR will meet Unni’s father who is none other than Mohanlal, Here comes the twist, NTR meets Mohanlal to tell his son activities, But NTR is influenced by the Mohanlal words to take care of trees and plants, NTR joins hands with Mohanlal and starts fighting against the injustice.

Watch the movie to know what is the injustice? What are the characters of Nithya Menon and Samantha Ruth Prabhu? Go and watch the movie for the sizzling steps of Kajal Agarwal. How Jr. NTR and Mohanlal will face the difficulties? Run time is now 2 hours 40 minutes.

Review:

The unique concept from the director, First rate performance from lead stars, NTR nailed it with his energetic performance in the massy act, carried the emotions along the movie, NTR should be appreciated for his performance, Another big star Mohanlal has given top notch performance. Unni Mukundan did justice to his character, Coming to Screenplay, Cinematography is outstanding, Thirru deserved it, He should give applause. The movie begins with the character of NTR who will be seen as Anand. The story moves forward to progressing the logic equations between NTR and Mohanlal. There is no exception on the performance of legendary actor Mohanlal. Definitely, it will turn as commercial hit. NTR matched him on the frames. Screen presence of the duo went interestingly.

Reasons to Watch Janatha Garage:

Junior NTR in new role with his energetic performance

Koratal Siva Direction

Devi Sri Prasad rocking music and background theme

Mohan Lal’s

Janatha Garage is releasing in big number of screens across the globe

Movie gained clean U/A certificate

Kajal Aggarwal in item number ‘Pakka Local’

The pre-release business of Rs. 65 crores

Janatha Garage is the first Indian movie to release in Dolby Atmos in USA Screens.

It is the first Indian movie to be screened 40+ locations in Cinemark’s.

Janatha Garage benefit shows are screening in four states, Jr. NTR is the first Tollywood actor to reach such mark.

Jr NTR and Mohanlal introduction scenes are superb, the Romantic chemistry between Samantha and Jr NTR, Hope their friendship of Brindavanam worked here.

Public Talk:

The movie is featured with all elements like Action, Comedy, Romance. Top notch performance by Mohanlal. Watchable movie for family members too.

Director wanted the raw nature (earth) in hero character. Everything was fabric for hero costumes. No leather for me #JanathaGarage – NTR — idlebrain jeevi (@idlebrainjeevi) August 31, 2016

NTR has watched preview of #JanathaGarage along with family at a good muhurat today! Tickets were cut! Buzz is positive all around!! — idlebrain jeevi (@idlebrainjeevi) August 30, 2016

Countdown begins for the much-awaited Telugu biggie – #JanathaGarage… Stars Jr NTR and Mohanlal… Eros release. pic.twitter.com/WNfjjTaruf — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 29, 2016

Final Verdict:

Overall, Janatha Garage is paisa vasool commercial entertainer, Watchworth movie for all kind of people.

Watch Janatha Garage Telugu Theatrical Trailer Here:

Janatha Garage Movie First Day Box Office Collections: Jr. NTR, Mythri Movie Makers

After shattering two hits with Mirchi and Srimanthudu director Koratala Siva is back with another commercial hit film Janatha Garage. This time Jr. NTR is framed in this flick and supported by Nithya Menon and Samantha in the lead roles. Jr. NTR’s last two flicks Nannaku Prematho and Temper marked decent hits at the box office in domestic and US regions. Hope this Janatha Garage will click more than last two films of Siva, This is the first combo of Siva and Jr. NTR. Janatha Garage overseas rights are fetched by Ficus Entertainment for a price of Rs 7.25 crores.

Ficus Entertainment distributing Janatha Garage in North America and also sold the international markets to Australia Telugu Movie and Eurotolly. The box office house registered 200 screens across the US and 100 screens in the country. Already pre-booking paid good income, His last movie Nannaku Prematho earned $355,321 at the U.S. box office in the premiere shows and raked Rs 11.05 crores in its lifetime at the U.S. box office.

Koratal Siva’s last flick Srimanthudu earned $555,000 in the premiere shows and Rs 13.83 crore in its lifetime at the U.S. box office. Janatha Garage received good buzz with its promotions, Superstar Mohanlal increased the curiosity in the fans to watch the movie. First day target is expected to meet Rs 20 crores at the box office, Movie is expected to bring more bugs in the first week of the release.

It is expected to break the first day box office collections of Sardaar Gabbar Singh and Nannaku Prematho. Nizam area distributor Dil Raju has already set the price for this film as Rs 120. Janatha Garage received thumbs up from the regional censor board after getting clear U/A certificate.