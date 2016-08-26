Actor turned director Srinivas Avasarala launched his second venture, Recently audio was launched, This project is titled as Jyo Achyutananda, Movie is featured with Nara Rohit and Naga Shourya in the male lead roles, Regina Cassandra in the female lead role, Sai Korrapati bankrolled the movie under Varahi Chalana Chithram banner.

Jyo Achyutananda Movie release date confirmed as Sep 9th

Both young heroes teamed up, Kalyani Koduri aka Kalyani Malik aka Kalyan Ramana. scored music and gained good response from the music lovers, Movie trailer featured with impressive visuals grabbed eyeballs of everyone. Makers scheduled the release date as September 9th, 2016. Currently, makers are busy with post production works which are going at quick pace. The story is all about three characters Jo, Achyut and Anand which are played by Regina, Nara Rohit, and Naga Shaurya.

Overseas rights are rolled by Vaaraahi International cinemas. This multi-starrer flick gained huge interest with its trailer, With what is the twist behind the traingle love story.

Director Srinivas Avasarala mentioned, "It is a cute love story between these characters and is completely different from my debut film." The cinematography is done by Venkat C Dilip. Earlier makers scheduled the release date as Sep 16, But now it is preponed to Sep 9th, 2016.

Naga Shourya recently appeared in Oka Manasu movie where as Nara Rohit appeared in Raja Cheyyi Vesthe movie. Both are failed to impress the Telugu audience, Hope Jyo Achyutananda will work this time.

