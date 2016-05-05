Hrithik Roshan’s forthcoming flicks first look poster Kaabil is released, Kaabil movie is directed by Sanjay Gupta who brought Jazbaa movie, This movie is produced by Hrithik Roshan’s father Rakesh Roshan. In the first look poster, Hrithik’s eye lits opens with candle lit reflection. Film’s tagline is ‘The Mind Sees All’.

Kaabil Movie First Look Teaser released: Hrithik Roshan

Yami Gautam is acting as a love interest for Hrithik Roshan’s in the film, Yami will be seen as a blind girl in the film Kaabil.

Blinded by a million eyes watching me…when in fact I am the observer ,I am the watcher .. The minds eye sees all. https://t.co/24deU3PJaP — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) May 4, 2016

After Bang Bang 2014 film, Hrithik Roshan is back with new project Kabil and next flick Mohenjo Daro. Makers busy with the shooting of the film, which will hit the floors soon, Makers are busy with the shooting of the film. His flick Mohenjo Daro also completed its 70% of shooting.

Kaabil is expected to hit floors in August month, On the other hand, Raees release date is postponed to January 26, 2017, in order to avoid a clash with Salman Khan’s SULTAN movie. So this might turn interesting top next year in the January month. Rakesh Roshan producing the film under Kraft Productions banner. Makers started principal photography on March 30, 2016. This teaser gained good response from all the audience. The title of the flick is Kabil in which I saw with blood.

This Kaabil flick is featured with Ronit Roy, Rohit Roy, Girish Kulkarni and Sonu Sood. Music Director is Rajesh Roshan, Screenplay works are managed by VVijay Mishra. Sudeep Chatterjee is the cinematographer. At present, Hrithik Roshan is busy with the shooting of his next flick Mohenjo Daro which is slated for release on August 12, 2016.

Watch Kaabil Movie First Look Teaser: