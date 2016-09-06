Kalyan Ram’s ISM movie teaser released as a treat for Nandamuri fans on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Teaser gained good response from the movie lovers, This action thriller movie was written and directed by Puri Jagannadh and bankrolled by Kalyan Ram under the banner NTR Arts. Aditi Arya is playing the role of love interest for him. Aditi Arya is the winner of Femina Miss India World 2015. The movie also featured with Jagapati Babu as a Bedi friends. G Mukesh handling the cinematography works. Anup Rubens is scoring music.

Kalyan Ram’s ISM Teaser released: Puri Jagannadh

Prior makers released first look poster from the movie, On September 4 Kalyan Ram released another poster from the movie as a gift to his father Hari Krishna. Also posted about ISM teaser which will be out at 5PM on the occasion of Vinayaka Chavithi.

There you go.. A new poster from #ISM. Hope you like it pic.twitter.com/Ra8DigNmEq — Kalyanram Nandamuri (@NANDAMURIKALYAN) September 2, 2016

The actor also mentioned ” Wishing you all a very Happy Vinayaka Chavithi. #ISMTeaser will be out at 5pm today :)” Kalyan Ram’s last flick Pataas brought good success with decent collections at box office. The teaser ends with ‘I Duck u, I Duck him, I Duck everyone‘.

The cinematography handled by Junaid Siddiqui and Mukesh G handled the editing. Makers are planning to release the movie on September 29 on the occasion of Dusshera. Kalyan Ram will be seen as a journalist in the movie who fights for justice. ISM is said to be a commercial entertainer. After Nannaku Prematho Jagapathi babu seen sporting in another stylish look, Teaser is featured with action blocks made by Kalyan Ram. Ram is back with new avatar and dialogue delivery and mannerisms everything brought him different look.

Watch ISM Teaser here: