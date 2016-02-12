Malayalam actress Keerthi Suresh roped in with Ilayathalapathy Vijay 60th film, makers considered her in this project, she has got great chance to act beside big stars, this Kollywood Powerstar is busy with Theri movie which is gearing up for release in April month, Who took significant gap and planning perfect film to mark blockbuster and impress his fan. Theri movie is releasing in April month.

Theri movie is releasing in April month. Earlier Kajal Aggarwal is considered for this forthcoming movie which is releasing under the direction of Bharath, both the stars appeared in Thuapaki movie. But makers later went to Keerthi Suresh and confirmed her presence in this project.

Kerthy Suresh considered for Ilayathalapathy Vijay 60th Film

Buzz went that there will be two heroines in this project but it is only one heroine will be playing in this movie. This movie will be featured with village backdrop, and Keerthi Suresh has a significant role. She marked good hit in Telugu with Nenu Sailaja movie after this she got many golden chances. This Malayalam actress is in full swing after back to back projects. Hope she might increase her remuneration. This 23 years old actress is involved in a Tamil project in dotted lines. This lady became fame with Rajini Murugan, Currently, she has back to back movies, “Mirattu,” “Paambhu Sattai,” “Nurse Akka,” “Rakshak” and “Aina Istam Nuvvu”.

This time, she is sharing the screen with Sundeep Kishan in the Telugu remake of Neram movie which marked blockbuster in Tamil and Malayalam. Gossips are saying that the film is titled as 123. It marked commercial success at the box office.

