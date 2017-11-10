Another major blow for Kevin Spacey

The unexpected turn adopted by the American producers in the middle of Kevin Spacey’s sex scandal brought to light the fact that the actor will be replaced by Christopher Plummer in Ridley Scott’s “All the Money in The World”, two different sources have already confirmed for CNN.

However, despite the last-minute change, the movie will premiere on 22nd December and the decision to replace Spacey was taken by no other than Scott and the producers from Imperative Entertainment.

Imperative Entertainment and Scott Free Productions produced this movie for Sony and TriStar Pictures.

The movie “All the Money in the World” presents the story of teenager John Paul Getty III who was kidnapped in 1973.

Spacey should have interpreted his grandfather, the American billionaire from the oil industry Jean Paul Getty.

The cast includes Charlie Plummer, Michelle Williams, and Mark Wahlberg.

The decision comes shortly after Sony Pictures withdrew the film from the Los Angeles Film Festival, organized by the American Film Institute, following the scandal in which Kevin Spacey was drawn.

According to Sony Pictures, another 800 actors, writers and members of the production team are also involved in this film, and it would be “unjust for them to be punished for the mistakes of one actor who portrays a supporting role”.

Currently, the team will have to film again the scenes in which Kevin Spacey appeared and then return to post-production and insert them into the movie. Additionally, all of the marketing materials that Spacey appears will be removed.

Scotland Yard has begun an investigation related to the sexual harassment charges brought to Kevin Spacey by a young British aspiring actor 10 years ago.