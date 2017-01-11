Khaidi No 150 Review and Rating – 1st Day Box Office Collections

Khaidi No 150 Review and Rating: Megastar Chiranjeevi, the name is enough to bring the whole Telugu speaking states into the theaters. He has ruled the Tollywood Film Industry for over 2 decades in the No 1 spot. Even with the stiff competition from Balakrishna, Nagarjuna, and Venkatesh he is the unbeatable hero at the box office. Even after his exit from the film industry, the place for the No 1 in Tollywood has remained vacant. Such is the legacy that he has created in the Tollywood film Industry which other heroes has failed to emulate in their careers. Now after 9 years of a gap from the Film Industry he has yet again coming up with a full-length role. This movie is titled as Khaidi No 150 which is undoubtedly the most awaiting movie of the year 2017.

Earlier in the 9 years of his political career, he has done two cameo roles in Ram Charan’s Maghadeera and Bruce Lee. Now he is coming up with a full-length movie which is like a festival season for his die-hard fans. This movie is the official remake of Tamil movie titled as Kaththi. This movie has Ilayathalapathy Vijay in the male lead role who has played dual roles in this movie. While this movie has Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the female lead role. AR Murugadoss has directed this blockbuster movie which has broken all the Non-Rajini box office records in Kollywood. The makers have tried to release the dubbing version in Telugu. But Ram Charan has bought the remake rights which the makers have sold very happily.

Khaidi No 150 Cast and Crew:

Director: VV Vinayak

Khaidi No 150 Star Cast: Chiranjeevi, Kajal Aggarwal, Ali, Shriya, Tarun Arora, Brahmanandam, Ram Charan (Cameo in a song), Lakshmi Rai (Special Song), VV Vinayak (Cameo Role)

Producer: Surekha Konidela, Ram Charan, A. Subashkaran

Dialogues: Paruchuri Brothers

Screenplay: VV Vinayak

Story: AR Murugadoss

Based on: Kaththi by AR Murugadoss

Khaidi No 150 Music: Devi Sri Prasad

Cinematography: R. Rathnavelu

Editor: Gowtham Raju

Production Company: Konidela Production Company

Distribution Company: Lyca Productions

Khaidi No 150 Release Date: 11 January 2017

Language: Telugu

Khaidi No 150 Cast:

As we all know Khaidi No 150 has Megastar Chiranjeevi in the male lead role. He is playing dual roles in this movie like the original one. This will turn out as a visual treat for Chiranjeevi fans who are eagerly waiting for his re-entry. While this movie has Kajal Agarwal in the female lead role. This is for the first time that she is pairing up with Megastar Chiranjeevi in her career. Earlier she has paired up with Ram Charan, Pawan Kalyan and also Allu Arjun. This is for the first time that she is pairing up with Chiranjeevi. On the other hand, this movie also has Ali, Tarun Arora supporting roles. Shriya Saran who has paired up with Chiranjeevi for Tagore is also playing a role in this movie. One of the

One of the awaiting things for the fans is the special appearance of Ram Charan in a song. As per the reports, Ram Charan will come in the Ammadu Let’s Do Kummudu song and he shook his leg along with Chiranjeevi. This is without a doubt the best moment for any Mega fan. This movie also has a special song in which Lakshmi Rai has shaken her leg. This special song has composed by Lawrence who is one of die hard fan of Chiranjeevi. The source close to the movie unit is saying that this song will stand as one of the best in the recent times, in terms of dance from Megastar Chiranjeevi. We will also see VV Vinayak in one of the cameo role in this movie.

Khaidi No 150 Crew:

VV Vinayak is directing this prestigious movie. Earlier he has directed Megastar Chiranjeevi in Tagore which is a huge hit at the box office. For this latest movie, there were many options when it comes to the directors. Puri Jagannadh was one of the tough contenders for the director but ultimately, VV Vinayak has got that lucky chance. While Devi Sri Prasad is the music director for this movie. This is the fourth movie that he is scoring music for Chiranjeevi. Rathnavelu is handling the cinematography while Paruchuri Brothers are penning the dialogues.

Complete Review and Rating of Khaidi No 150 Movie:

Plot: This movie is on the farmers who are facing severe difficult conditions in the recent times. The story of Khaidi No 150 revolves around the tale of Megastar Chiranjeevi who is playing dual roles in this movie. The two characters are lookalikes and the story focus on the issue of farmers committing suicide due to corporate encroachment. How Chiranjeevi over comes the troubles of farmers forms the crux of the story.

Performance: Chiranjeevi has come up with a stellar performance in this movie. He is the heart and soul of this movie who has carried this movie entirely on his shoulders. Kajal has comparatively less screen presence in this movie and so does the other supporting characters.

