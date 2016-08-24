Kochavva Paulo Ayyappa Coelho is the forthcoming Malayalam flick which is being helmed by the director Sidhartha Siva and bankrolled by Kunchacko Boban. Makers are planning to release the movie during the Onam festival in September month. After 30 years Boban is back to the industry from Udaya Pictures. The movie is also featured with Mukesh, Suraj Venjaramood, Biju Menon, Aju Varghese, Nedumudi Venu, K. P. A. C. Lalitha, Sudeesh, and Maniyanpilla Raju in the pivotal roles. Shaan Rahman, Sooraj S Kurup composed music for this flick, Editor is Vineeb Krishnan, DOP is Neil D’Cunha.

Kochavva Paulo Ayyappa Coelho Official Teaser released: Kunchacko Boban, Suraj Venjaramood, Mukesh

Kunchako Boban will be seen playing Kochauvva role in this flick, Makers released the official teaser on Youtube gained good views. Rudraksh son of Sudesh will be marking debut with this flick. The movie is said to be a family entertainer. The story was brought from the book of Paulo Celho titled as ‘Alchemist’ which is translated into 80 languages.

Earlier makers released first look poster from the movie which gained international recognition. It is clashing with anticipated movies, “Oppam,” “Oozham,” “Welcome to Central Jail” and “Oru Muthassi Gadha” which are getting ready for the release. This teaser raised the expectations on watching the movie, Story was penned by National Award Winner Sidhartha Siva. Anusree essays the female lead in the movie.

