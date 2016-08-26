One more song is released from Natural actor Nani’s upcoming flick Majnu movie. Recently makers released Kallumoosi lyrical video song, It gained good views on Youtube, Today makers released melody track from the movie titled as Oye Meghamala which was crooned by Chinmayi, Lyrics are penned by Srimani, Gopi Sunder scored music for the movie. This song released on popular FM Channel 93.5, Lahari music fetched the audio rights of the movie. The movie is being helmed by the director Virinchi Varma who earlier appeared in Uyala Jampala movie, Movie is releasing under the Anandi Art Creations banner -Keva Movies and bankrolled by Golla Geetha.

Majnu Movie Oye Meghamala Song released: Nani, Anu Immanuel

US-born Malayalam actress Anu Immanuel is making her Tollywood debut, Ace Director S S Rajamouli will be seen in a cameo role, Currently movie is at the post-production stage. Majnu is all about a romantic life of an alcoholic assistant director who is in a relationship with two girls when he plans to write a romantic comedy story. Nani is in full race after giving continuous hits, His fans are eagerly waiting for this flick which has attractive tagline ‘Stop Dring, Start Loving’ His last flick Gentleman and Krishna Gadi Veera Prema Gadha marked hit at the box office.

#Majnu audio Launch pushed by a couple of days .. A little more wait 🙂 — Nani (@NameisNani) August 25, 2016

Majnu is said to be triangle love story, Anu Immanuel and Ria are sharing screen space with Nani. Actor Nani tweeted, Audio launch date is pushed ahead for two more days, Wait for few days. Soon makers to launch the audio songs of the movie. Nani is back to mark one more hit.

Listen to Oye Meghamala Lyrical Video Song here:

