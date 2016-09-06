Gentleman star is now turned as Majnu, Theatrical Trailer of Majnu released along with the audio songs from the movie. This natural actor made a sequel of hits from Bhale Bhale Magadivoy, Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gadha, and Gentleman and proved his strength with his acting skills after collecting good amount, he proved content is king by making decent collections in the US.

Majnu Telugu Movie Theatrical Trailer released: Nani

Majnu Theatrical Trailer gained good response from the fans and audience. This romantic comedy-drama was helmed by the director Virinchi Varma and got Anu Emmanuel and Priya Shri for the female lead roles. Nani will be seen playing alcoholic assistant director named Aditya, who will be in a relationship with two women Anu Emmanuel and Priya Shri, Makes an attempt to write a story on his own. Trailer looks promising, Nani is back to entertain the fans with his natural acting.

The movie is bankrolled by Geetha Golla and P.Kiran under the banner Anandi Art Creations and Keva Movies. Makers are planning to release the movie on September 16, 2016. Majnu Movie also featured with Priya Shri, Vennela Kishore, Posani Krishna Murali, Saptagiri and Satya Krishnan in supportive roles.

Gopi Sunder composed the music, songs looked fresh Makers completed the shooting and closing the post production works with a good run, Megahna Arts banner is handling the production unit rights behind the film. This two minutes trailer is featured with emotions of Nani with his love interests along with rich visuals and comedy elements.

The trailer opens with Rajmouli’s shot while Nani will be seen acting as Bhalladeva chariot, This triangle love story is mixed with romantic confusion. Who will remain with Nani in the end? what happens between them? The trailer left many unanswered questions.

Watch Majnu Theatrical Trailer here: