The most beautiful woman in the world is from India

On Saturday night, the beautiful Indian model and student Manushi Chhillar won the Miss World 2017 title.

The beautiful 20-year-old claimed the much-coveted crown during a glamorous gala held in the Chinese city of Sanya.

The last time a beauty queen from India has won the Miss World crown was 17 years ago, when Aishwarya Rai, was named as the most beautiful woman in the world.

By scoring this victory, the Indian state can affirm they are currently owning the same number of crowns as Venezuela, a country famous in all around the world for giving birth to some of the most beautiful women in the world.

“I am so happy because I made my country proud and I am so thrilled to start a new journey! Thank you, everybody, for your best wishes, this means a lot to me!”, was the message posted by Manushi on social media, a few hours after she claimed her throne.

“When the name of the winner was announced and I heart <<India>>, I was ecstatic. I needed a few seconds to react. It’s a moment when you also want to laugh but cry at the same time. This was a dream of a lifetime, to hear that India is a winner. It was the happiest moment of my life”, added the beautiful winner.