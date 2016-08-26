Minungum Minnaminunge‬ Video Song released from Oppam Movie: Mohanlal

Mohanlal’s next flick Oppam, Makers released Minungum Minnaminunge‬ Video Song from the movie which is doing rounds on social sites. Oppam is said to be crime thriller one which is directed by Priyadarshan, movie is brought by Govind Vijayan.Actor Mohanlal tweeted the video song on his account saying,” Tomorrow ends the wait for the video release of the much-anticipated song at 11 am. Be the first to view the song.” Oppam posters looked interesting, Oppam is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvaad Cinemas. Lalletan fans are happy with this new track song.

Oppam is featured with Anusree, Vimalaraman, Samuthirakani, Nedumudi Venu, Renji Panicker, Chemban Vinod Jose in the supporting roles, Audio songs gained a good response, Movie Cinematography works are done by NK Ekambaram and Editing works are managed by MS Ayyappan Nair.

Oppam movie scheduled for release on September 8th, 2016 expected to clash with another big release Oozham, Which is being helmed by the director Jeethu Joseph. This melodious track was sung by Sreya and MG Sreekumar, Other people who helped for composing this track are Jim, Biby, Eldhose, and Justin, of 4 Musics Band, lyrics penned by BK Harinarayanan. Video song is featured with Mohanlal and Baby Meenakshi in the backdrop of Ooty.

Vimala Raman is sharing screen space with Mohanlal, Trailer raised the expectations of the audience who are looking for this flick.

Here’s the link to the song ‘Minungum Minnaminuge’ from the movie Oppam https://t.co/VU7BxeNVba — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) August 24, 2016

Earlier Mohanlal and Priyadarshan gave good blockbusters hit, hope it will repeat this time who came back after a long gap.

Watch Minungum Minnaminunge‬ Video Song here:

