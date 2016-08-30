Nagarjuna’s Om Namo Venkatesaya Motion Poster released: Nagarjuna, Raghavendra Rao

Nagarjuna’s next flick ‘Om Namo Venkatesaya’ movie progressing at a quick pace in Annapurna studios under the direction of k Raghavendra Rao. Makers released the motion poster of the movie which is featured with Lord Venkateswara’s character which was lead by TV anchor Saurabh. Earlier makers titled it as Baba Hathi Ram Ji, Earlier Nagarjuna, and K Raghavendra made many mythological films which marked right amount at the box office.

Earlier makers said this project will be titled as ‘Baba Hathi Ram Ji’, now they titled it as ‘Om Namo Venakatasaya’, Soon makers are planning to release one more look from the project in the coming week in order to increase the curiosity in the audiences. Director Raghavendra Rao brought few young actors for the movie, Actress Anushka to appear in a cameo role, Meanwhile Pragya Jaiswal, Pavani Gangireddy and Vimala Raman in the female lead roles.

Nagarjuna will be seen in Hathiram Baba role as a great devotee of Lord Venkateshwara, This story was penned by JK Bharavi and music will be composed by MM Keeravani. Makers are planning for the second schedule starts from August 10th in Pune, Director also mentioned, they are working on the script for eight years onwards after the Telugu blockbuster Annamayya.

The movie will be produced under the banner of Sai Krupa Entertainments and scheduled for release in the February month. Earlier Nagarjuna did such type of movies like Sri Rama Dasu, Shiridi Sai, Annamaya.

Watch Namo Venkatesaya Motion Poster here:

