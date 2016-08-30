Natural actor Nani is back with another hit movie Majnu, Makers of Majnu are planning to release the songs of the movie which are composed by Gopi Sunder, He recently worked for Brahmotsavam movie. He is the National award winning Indian musician. Recently makers released Teaser, Kallu Moosi and Oye Meghamala song received good response from the music lovers. Teaser looked beautiful one, with the old song ‘Prema Ledani Premincha Raadani’, Movie is being helmed by the director Uyyala Jampala movie. Audio rights of Majnu movie are fetched by Lahari Music.

Nani’s Majnu Audio Launch date confirmed Sep 4

Due to some technical reasons, Movie audio launch has been delayed, Now makers announced the audio release date as Sep 4. Also, there are expectations to release the cinema screens on September 17. Makers further added, SS. Rajamouli canned in the project for a special role. Gnansekhar cranked the camera for the movie who earlier worked for ‘Kanche’ and now ‘Gautamiputra Satakarni’, and Prawin Pudi, who has edited films like ‘Attarintiki Daredi’, ‘Soggade Chinni Nayana’, and ‘S/o Sathyamurthy’.

Nani recently marked hits with two films like Bhale Bhale Magadivoy, Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha and Gentleman, He is in full form after sequel of hits. P Kiran and Geetha Golla are producing Majnu on Anandi Art Creations and Keva Movies banners.

After this flick, Nani will be directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina wich will be produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara banner. Devi Sri Prasad will be working for the film for the first time with Natural actor. Already first look posters, songs gained positive response from the audience. So one more hit added into the account of this Natural Star Nani. Next flick of Majnu is titled Majnu is said to be triangle love story, Anu Immanuel and Ria are sharing screen space with Nani.

Follow us for more updates on Majnu movie.