Vishal’s upcoming flick Okkadochadu movie first look poster released on the occasion of his birthday, This movie is directed by Suraaj and Produced by G hari, Tamannah is sharing screen space with him for the first time. This flick brings the full package of entertainment attracts all types of audience who are looking for the elements like romance, action, and comedy. Tarun Arora is playing the antagonist role in the movie, Jagapati Babu will be seen playing prominent roles. Makers recently spent 1.5 crores on chasing the sequences and also Rs 1 crore for a song which is being shot in Russia from September 3rd. Hip-hop Thamiza is scoring music for this movie and planning to unveil the audio songs on October 9th, 2016.

Okkadochaadu First Look Poster released: Vishal, Tamannah

Hope it will hit theaters on the occasion of Diwali. Actor Vishal mentioned, “Okkadochaadu is about that someone who will raise his voice and do justice to the people around him. It is being packaged with perfect commercial elements like entertainment and romance.” Producer Hari said, “The film will have rich production values and high technical support.”

Vishal’s next flick is confirmed with Director Mysskin under his home banner Vishal Film Factory, It will start from September 12th, 2016. Kanal Kannan picturising the songs and managed the set with the whooping amount. Actress Shruti Haasan crooned one sung from the movie. The movie also featured with Sampath Raj, Charan, Jayaprakash in the main roles.

Makers are planning to release the Teaser of Okkadochaadu movie today evening at 6 PM. This high budget movie is featured with Vadivelu, Soori Sampath Raj, Jayaprakash, and Charan. Producer mentioned, Entire shooting of the film will be completed with 10 days schedule of talkie part in September.

Follow us for more updates of your favorite stars.