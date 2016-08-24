Om Namo Venkatesaya movie pre-look poster released, This Telugu devotional movie is being directed by K. Raghavendra Rao, Bankrolled by A. Mahesh Reddy under the AMR Sai Krupa Entertainments banner. The movie is featured with Akkineni Nagarjuna and Anushka Shetty in the pivot roles. Along with while Saurabh Raj Jain, Pragya Jaiswal, and Vimala Raman appears in the supporting role. M. M. Keeravani scored music and background score for the flick. Gopal Reddy managed the cinematography rights and Editor is K. Vikram Kumar.

Om Namo Venkatesaya Pre-Look Poster released by Nagarjuna

The movie is all about the life of Hathiram Bab who is an ardent devotee of Lord Venkateshwara. Makers started promoting the movie with teasers and posters, Nagarjuna is busy with the shooting of the movie, King Nagarjuna became popular with “Annamayya”, “Sri Ramadasu”, “Shirdi Sai”. Makers are working on the script for 8 years. This story was penned by JK Bharavi.

This is the fifth combo of Nagarjuna and Anushka after Super, Don, Ragada and Damarukam movies. Anushka is well-known actor for doing iconic roles like Arundhati, Panchamugi, and Baahubali. now Anushka will be seen in Krishnamma role as a devotee of Balaji in this devotional drama.

Legendary director Raghavendra Rao is shooting the movie in Annapurna studios, This flick is expected to hit floors on Sankranthi 2017.

Makers are planning for the second schedule starts from August 10th in Pune, Director also mentioned, they are working on the script for eight years onwards after the Telugu blockbuster Annamayya.

