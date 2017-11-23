He is willing to offer 1 million pounds to the one who decapitates Deepika Padukone

An Indian politician is offering one million pounds to anyone who manages to decapitate a Bollywood actress

The political figure and businessman are willing to offer the incredible reward to anyone willing to slit the throat of Deepika Padukone, the actress who portrays the leading role in Padmavati, writes Daily Mail.

A member of the Hindu nationalist ruling party in India, Suraj Pal Amu, leader of the Baryatiya Janata (BJP) party in the northern Haryana, offers the reward to any person willing to kill Deepika Padukone or director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

The film has not yet been released but has already sparked controversy

Mostly because the Hindu conservatives claim the historic truth regarding the relationship between the Hindu queen and the Muslim leader has been altered.

In fact, director Bhansali was attacked in January because he is accused of distorting the truth of the medieval story by realizing a romantic sequence that has as protagonists the Hindu queen and the Muslim sultan.

Padmavati is based on a 16th-century epic poem, Padmavati, and is a fictional story about a brave and beautiful queen, Rajput who chose to commit suicide rather than be captured by the Delhi Muslim sultan, Allaudin Khilji.

Padukone plays the role of Padmini, the legendary queen who committed jauhar, the medieval practice through which women burn alive, rather than becoming the prisoners of their political rivals.